Pharrell debuts new music from Quavo, Lil Baby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again at Paris fashion show

Pharrell debuted new music and new clothing at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show Tuesday night in Paris. The event was soundtracked by vocals from Voices of Fire, as well as L'Orchestre du Pont Neuf, led by conductor Thomas Roussel.
Among the songs premiered or previewed were Quavo's "HAAVIN," Lil Baby's "Dead Fresh" and "Simulation" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again featuring Pharrell. Quavo also appeared on "Bando" with Angelique Kidjo and Pharell, which closed the show.
According to a press release, all songs were created at the Louis Vuitton Studio during the development of the collection; "Bando" is now available on streaming services.
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