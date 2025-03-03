Pensacola 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Pensacola, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Thursday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 65 °F, low of 49 °F (36% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:12 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 71 °F, low of 59 °F (70% humidity)

- Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Strong breeze (30 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:11 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 68 °F, low of 54 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:10 AM, sunset at 5:50 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 63 °F, low of 45 °F (33% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:09 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 68 °F, low of 52 °F (47% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:08 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 79 °F, low of 64 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:52 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (36% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:53 PM