Outkast announces celebratory activations in honor of 'Stakonia''s 25th anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Outkast's groundbreaking album Stankonia is approaching. In honor of the special milestone, the group has announced a few celebratory activations.

First up is the release of new limited edition merch, taking place Oct. 2, as part of a partnership with Ceremony of Roses. Two limited-edition t-shirts will be available for purchase as well as a black hoodie, corduroy cap, an alternate CD cover designed by André 3000 and more.

Outkast will then follow with the Oct. 29 launch of the "So Fresh, So Green" initiative in their hometown of Atlanta, named after their Stankonia single "So Fresh, So Clean." They have teamed with local nonprofit Live Thrive for a community recycling drive at the Headland Delowe shopping center, as well as Trees Atlanta, which will plant 25 trees in the community for every year the album has been out. The first 100 people to make it to the event will receive a limited-edition Outkast t-shirt.

On the actual release date of the album, Oct. 31, Outkast will drop an expanded three-LP vinyl of Stankonia pressed on purple marble. It features new cover art designed by Three Stacks, unreleased images from when the duo was originally promoting the album and three bonus tracks: "Sole Sunday" featuring Goodie Mob, two remixes of "B.O.B." by Cutmaster Swiff and the Beat Bullies, and "Speed Ballin," which was never released digitally.

The vinyl is now available for preorder, as are the standard two-LP, standard CD and some special fan packs.

While Stankonia's 25th anniversary is around the corner, Outkast has another reason to celebrate: They'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place Nov. 8, the same day they will drop a limited-edition reversible bomber jacket.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.