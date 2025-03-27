Olivia and Liam take top spots as most popular baby names again, except in these states

Spokeo broke down state-level trends in baby name popularity across the nation, examining how some of the most dominant names took off.

Liam and Olivia have once again topped the list of the most popular baby names in the United States, according to data from the Social Security Administration as of March 2024. This marks another year in which both names have captured the affection of new parents, continuing a relatively steady trend.

Liam has held the title of the most popular boy's name since 2017, and Olivia has been the first choice for girls since 2019. Both have been consistently among the top names for several years, showing widespread and persistent appeal.

Despite the longevity of Liams and Olivias, the trends in baby names aren't uniform, with some significant geographic variation. Different states and regions of the country have some unique preferences. Spokeo broke down state-level trends in baby name popularity, examining how some of the most dominant names took off. For baby boys, Oliver is actually the most popular name in a broad swath of America. And for baby girls, Charlotte and Amelia have their own regional appeal.

Table showing Liam and Olivia top baby names list for 2023. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spokeo

Olivia and Emma have been the most popular for a decade

Over the past decade, Olivia and Emma have consistently been the most popular names for baby girls, showing stability in their appeal.

While Emma had been the first choice for baby girls from 2014 through 2018, followed by Olivia, both names switched places in 2019, with Olivia taking the mantle of the most popular girls' name and Emma becoming the second most popular.

Beyond these two, Charlotte and Amelia recently became the third and fourth most popular names for girls. The two have maintained those ranks since 2021.

At the same time, Sophia—one of the most popular baby girls' names in the mid-2010s—has become less popular but remains the fifth most popular name for girls.

A baby girl and baby boy laying together on a bed. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

The continuing appeal of Olivia and Liam

Olivia has historical and literary significance. It comes from Latin and means "olive tree." It's also famously associated with Shakespeare's play "Twelfth Night," wherein a noblewoman, one of the romantic comedy's main characters, bears the same name. Olivia famously falls in love with Cesario, who turns out to be a woman in disguise.

There's also Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, famous for the 1970s film "Grease," and Disney child star, singer, and actor Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom have helped propel the name into the cultural spotlight.

For baby boys, Liam has had a streak as the most common name, going back to 2017.

Liam is Irish in origin and a shortened form of William, meaning "strong-willed warrior" or "protector." Cultural icons like Irish actor Liam Neeson, English singer and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth have each helped put the name into public consciousness.

Before 2017, when Liam became the most popular baby boys' name, Noah had been the most popular, and it's remained the second most popular name since. Like the girls' names, the top two names for boys have held one of those two ranks for a full decade.

After Liam and Noah, Oliver is the third most common boys' name, a rank the name has held since 2019.

James is the next most popular boys' name, followed by Elijah. The two names have traded the fourth and fifth place since 2021.

Map showing top female names by state. Olivia is beloved in the West and Southeast. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spokeo

Olivia's appeal strongest in the Sun Belt

Olivia is the most popular name in the country, and that's been the case for years. But a closer look at regional variation tells a more nuanced story.

Olivia is the most popular name in 21 states, with a strong presence in the West, where every Pacific Coast state—California, Oregon, and Washington—favor the name above any other. The same is true for other nearby states in the West and Southwest, like Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Olivia is also the favorite in the Southeastern states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas.

At the same time, Charlotte has become the favorite in 18 states, particularly concentrated in the Midwest, where it's the top choice in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, among others. It's also popular across the Northeast, where it's the first choice for baby girls in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Amelia is most popular in the Appalachian states of Kentucky and West Virginia, along with Kansas, Louisiana, and Vermont.

Emma is the most popular name in the largely populated states of Texas and New York.

Map showing top male names by state. Liam is most popular in the South. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spokeo

Liam leads across the Southwest, Southeast, and Appalachia

Similar to girls' names, baby boy names have pronounced regional differences.

Liam is the most popular name in 22 states, with a concentration of popularity across the South and Southwest. Stretching from Nevada to Kansas and from Arizona to Louisiana, Liam has captured the favor of the parents of baby boys. Liam is the top choice, in some states in the Southeast and along the Eastern Seaboard, reaffirming the name's broad appeal.

Oliver, on the other hand, has become the most popular boys' name in 13 states, including a wide swath of the Northwest and Midwest, along with a couple others in the Northeast.

Noah, the second most popular boys' name nationwide, is the first choice in nine states, including some of the most populous states in the nation, such as California, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on Spokeo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.