Old social media posts from Tyler, The Creator resurface

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Old tweets from Tyler, The Creator have surfaced following his tribute to the late D'Angelo.

The posts include his thoughts on topics regarding the Black community as well as artists including Diddy, R. Kelly, Leon Thomas and Wale.

"I hate the black dude from Victorious," read his tweet about Leon Thomas.

When discussing Wale in 2011, Tyler wrote, "I Still Ain't S***. Could Totally Become A Failure, Or Like Swale Tomorrow. Gotta Stay Focused And Brainwash More People." Another tweet read, "But F***, I Really Hate WALE, So The Fact That He's Right Before Us On That List Makes Me Really B***** And Mad. Like This; MAD."

In his tweets about the Black community, he discussed his hatred for Black History Month and reacted to the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, that followed the killing of Mike Brown.

“AND BLACK PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY MAD RIGHT NOW BUT IN 2 WEEKS WILL BE OVER IT CAUSE THEY REALLY DON’T CARE, COOL HASHTAG THO RIGHT?”" he wrote in the post.

Tyler's tweets have surfaced amid discourse about his white anti-Black fans, who flooded the comment section of his tribute to D'Angelo, and whether he cultivated this fan base with his own social media posts. He has since turned off the comments on his Instagram posts.

Fans have also noticed Tyler may have deleted some of his offensive tweets over the last few days.

