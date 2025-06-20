Offset teams with J.I.D. for 'Bodies' song and video

Offset has released new music just in time for the summer. "Bodies" features J.I.D. and samples Drowning Pool's 2001 song of the same name.

“’Bodies’ is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It’s about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I’m always evolving, and I don’t fit in a box as an artist,” Offset says in a statement. “I’ve been cooking this up for a minute and I’m just getting started. J.I.D. is my guy and had the perfect energy to match ‘Bodies.’ Stay tuned because we going up.”

The song is accompanied by a new music video filmed in LA and directed by Offset. It finds him performing by a desert runway as models strut their stuff down a red carpet, in front of a choir holding candles. He's then seen sitting on a throne, where he receives his crown from his devotees. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

