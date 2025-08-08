Offset says Migos' success adds pressure to his solo music releases

Offset opens up about his life after Migos in a new episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

After over 10 years with the group, he says he left to begin his solo career because his artistic growth was stunted. The success he was able to achieve with Migos, however, would play into the decisions he made with music releases.

“See me going solo and s***– that’s why I wait and I particularly put s*** out because the standard I done set myself so high that I can’t slip,” Offset said. “So that pressure, that s*** be hard but you got to always remember what people godd*** love you for and what they f*** with you for no matter what.”

He noted that he and Quavo have buried the hatchet since going their separate ways in 2022. "We holla at each other every other week," Offset said. "That's family at the end of the day. You're gonna bump heads with your family sometimes, but ain't nobody playing with me, ain't nobody playing with him … nobody."

Migos consisted of three members: Offset, Quavo and the late Takeoff, who shot and killed outside a bowling alley in 2022.

The full episode, in promotion of Offset's upcoming album, Kiari, is now available to watch on YouTube. Kiari arrives on Aug. 22.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

