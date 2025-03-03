Ocala 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast using data from OpenWeather.
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Ocala, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 80 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 46 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 75 °F, low of 47 °F (43% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 75 °F, low of 55 °F (54% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (59% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Strong breeze (26 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 64 °F, low of 50 °F (31% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 74 °F, low of 46 °F (23% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 77 °F, low of 53 °F (68% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (53% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

