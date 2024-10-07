Normani opens up about being the only Black girl in Fifth Harmony: "I felt hidden"

By Jamia Pugh

Normani, the powerhouse solo singer/dancer known for hits "Motivation" and "Wild Side," is opening up about being the only Black member of the former girl band Fifth Harmony.

According to Peopleshe joined Keke Palmer and fashion stylist Law Roach for the book launch of Law's How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World's Only Image Architect in Hollywood recently, where she spoke her truth about her experience in the group and reflected on the goodness of going independent.

"It all ended so fast at a very high level," Normani said about the group's ending in 2018 after six years. The Georgia native said she was "really grateful" for the opportunity to go solo because for "so long" she "felt hidden."

"I was the only Black girl. Not to say that the girls didn't want to be there for me, but I don't think that they knew how to because my experience was my own," she said.

In relation to Law's book launch, Normani opened up about using fashion as a means of expressing herself and being "vocal."

"I felt I could really depend and rely on my fashion to speak for me, which was really an outlet," she said, per People.

The release of her debut solo album, Dopamine, in June was met with praise and celebratory messages, including one from her former bandmate Camila Cabello, who reportedly walked away from the group first, in December 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

