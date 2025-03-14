Normani engaged to football star DK Metcalf

Normani will soon be preparing to make her way down the aisle. Her engagement to DeKaylin "DK" Metcalf was announced Thursday as he spoke to reporters about his transfer from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was talking about the advice he sought from Russell Wilson before joining the Pennsylvania-based team when he casually broke the news. "I talked to Russ yesterday. I proposed to my fiancée and he was the one that connected us, so he was just ... giving us our congratulations on that," he said.

When asked to confirm that he proposed on Wednesday, Metcalf replied, "Yes, sir," before pointing Normani out to reporters and saying, "Hold that rock up, baby." He said he popped the question during a gathering of both of their families. "My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister's spring break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring," he said.

Ciara later posted a screenshot of the FaceTime call when she and her husband, Russell, received the engagement news. Alongside their shocked faces reacting to Normani's ring, she wrote, "[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!" Normani's "Love Lives" with Khalid soundtracked the post.

