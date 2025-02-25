Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues with upcoming grand opening of Marathon Burger

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues with the upcoming launch of a new restaurant. With a grand opening slated for March 1, Marathon Burger will bring into fruition Nipsey's plan to gradually build and expand his Marathon brand.

"The Marathon team is excited to expand the brand into the restaurant industry here in L.A.," read a statement on the Marathon's Instagram account. "When Nipsey birthed The Marathon (Brand), launching it with The Marathon mixtape in 2010, the goal was always to enterprise this into a full lifestyle brand — music, fashion, food/hospitality, and entertainment. This is another step towards reaching Hussle's vision."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marathon Burger will take place at 12 p.m. PT, with free food for the first 100 customers. There will also be a live DJ, limited-edited merch and hourly raffles.

Located at 7507 Melrose Ave., Marathon Burger was first launched by Nipsey's brother, Sam "Blacc Sam" Asghedom, as pop-up in 2024. Its menu consists of wagyu smashburgers, milkshakes, fried chicken sandwiches, portobello mushroom burgers, wings and more.

In other Nipsey news, his Neighborhood Nip Foundation will participate as an official charity partner of the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon, taking place on March 13. All funds will benefit the rebirth of the Nipsey Hussle Plaza, the headquarters of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, which is also planning to launch youth programming sometime this year.

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot nearly six years ago outside of his Marathon Clothing store.

