A night at Barclays Center with Keyshia Cole: Wardrobe malfunctions, guest appearances and more

Keyshia Cole had an outfit planned for her recent show in Brooklyn, but she "Let It Go" due to wardrobe malfunctions.

The singer performed at Barclays Center Saturday, coming out onstage with an all-denim look and a matching New York Yankees hat. As she went through the songs, her top started to fall, forcing her to hold it up as she sang.

"[My top] won't let me great," said Keyshia, who eventually sought assistance from the crowd and asked if anyone had a T-shirt to spare. A fan then gave her a shirt, which fittingly had her photo on it, and she changed while onstage with her dancers surrounding her.

Keyshia later ripped off her skirt that had been falling apart and continued the performance in the fan's T-shirt, which appeared to be worn over a black bodysuit/underwear.

The rest of her set went off without a hitch and included a change into an all-white look, which she completed with some furry white boots, and a performance from Jadadiss, who took the stage with songs including "New York," "Knock Yourself Out" and "All About the Benjamins."

Lil' Kim also joined Keyshia onstage for "Let It Go" after previously performing her own set with guests Honey Bxby and Capella Grey.

Elijah Blake, Amerie and Tink had opened the night as supporting acts of the Brooklyn show.

The Way It Is tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Keyshia's debut album of the same name. The next stop is the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

