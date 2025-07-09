Nicki Minaj shades Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO

Nicki Minaj was busy on social media Wednesday, taking digs at Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z and the CEO of Roc Nation.

She first shared a screenshot of a post from DJ Akademiks reporting that a judge denied Meg and Roc Nation's motion to dismiss a lawsuit. The suit claims Meg forced a cameraman to watch her have sex in a moving car.

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law. Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law?" Nicki reacted. "We give God the glory & he's only just begun."

Nicki then followed that up with a post that claimed Jay-Z was trending because a judge demanded he respond to a lawsuit by Rymir Satterthwaite, who is seeking to find out if Jay is his biological father.

"Oh this why he was trending the other day?" she inquired. "Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory."

In a later post, Nicki shared a screenshot of a post that alleged Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez was abusive toward her daughter Demoree Hadley.

On social platform X, she claimed Jay owes her up to $200 million and said anyone who still calls him Hov must "answer to God for the blasphemy."

Nicki and Meg have been at odds for some time, with Meg throwing jabs on "Hiss" and Nicki responding on "Bigfoot." Megan also threw shots at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, on the song "Megan's Law."

As for Jay and Desiree, Nicki has long claimed they owe her millions of dollars for promoting Tidal. Her beef with Jay seemed to resurface after he chose Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

