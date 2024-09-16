Nicki Minaj scraps 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe for new album, 'Pink Friday 3'

Nicki Minaj will no longer release a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2, but she still has some music in the works. In a lengthy post on X, she announced she's instead decided to put her efforts toward making a brand-new album.

"The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album," she said. "Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic."

She also noted she wanted to give PF2 the "respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work" and the first album she recorded as a mother.

"PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it's just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren't aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order, etc," Nicki wrote.

She added, "This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3."

The release date was not unveiled, but Nicki promised to "still give you something leading up to the announcement." She also let fans know she'll still perform some new songs while on the road for the Pink Friday 2 tour.

"PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done," she teased. "TRUST ME BARBZ. IM SO EXCITED. BLESSED. LOVED (by the Barbz) & fortunately (for the Barbz & me), I’ve learned A LOT since 12/08/23."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.