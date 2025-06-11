Nicki Minaj featured on Lil Wayne's 'Banned from NO (Remix)'

Young Money Records, Inc.
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nicki Minaj was missing from Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI album, but she appears on a newly released remix of its song "Banned from NO."

The song finds her throwing a few jabs, with the most noticeable being a dig toward podcaster/former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

"'Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that Sharpe," she raps.

In a post on social platform X, she implied the lyric was her response to the time Shannon tweeted, "Nicki Who?" She also said Chad Ochocinco nearly caught a stray for simply associating with him on their podcast Nightcap.

Elsewhere in the "Banned from NO (Remix)," Nicki raps a line telling the NFL to "fire some n***** and then call us." Some assume it's a jab at Jay-Z for choosing Kendrick Lamar over Wayne as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

"Banned from NO (Remix)" is now available on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!