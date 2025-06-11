Nicki Minaj featured on Lil Wayne's 'Banned from NO (Remix)'

Nicki Minaj was missing from Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI album, but she appears on a newly released remix of its song "Banned from NO."

The song finds her throwing a few jabs, with the most noticeable being a dig toward podcaster/former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

"'Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain't that Sharpe," she raps.

In a post on social platform X, she implied the lyric was her response to the time Shannon tweeted, "Nicki Who?" She also said Chad Ochocinco nearly caught a stray for simply associating with him on their podcast Nightcap.

Elsewhere in the "Banned from NO (Remix)," Nicki raps a line telling the NFL to "fire some n***** and then call us." Some assume it's a jab at Jay-Z for choosing Kendrick Lamar over Wayne as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

"Banned from NO (Remix)" is now available on streaming services.

