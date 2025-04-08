Nicki Minaj drops DØPAMINE sneaker collection with LØCI

Nicki Minaj's second sneaker collection with LØCI is out, with five new vegan shoes available in five different colors as part of the DØPAMINE range. The sneakers are made from repurposing plastic bottles, aimed at helping combat ocean and landfill waste. They feature a chunky sculpted EVA midsole and oversized lacing.

"The name Dopamine signifies that beautiful rush you feel when you're at your happiest place & higher self. Evolving & transcending to the highest heights- on your terms," Nicki says in a statement. "It's just you & nature. Just you in that reflection. What will you give today? Will you walk or will you run?"

"We can't just stand here. These comfortable, yet flyer than fly sneakers fit everyone so well," she continues. "I absolutely LOVE this style. I can't emphasize that enough. It's been so wonderful working with this team @ LØCI. I'm grateful & so proud of the creatives. We'll continue to up the ante for you guys. You're worth it.

I love you, Barbz."

"Collaborating with Nicki Minaj has been an incredible experience. She brings an unmatched level of creativity and vision to everything she does, and with DØPAMINE, we're excited to see that vision come to life," LØCI CEO Emmanuel Eribo adds. "This collection reflects not only her bold style but also the way she pushes boundaries — something we at LØCI believe in every day."

