Nicki Minaj donates supplies to Jamaicans affected by Hurricane Melissa

Nicki Minaj is lending a helping hand to those in Jamaica who were affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Footage is circulating online of her team on the ground distributing care packages with food, water and other supplies to people in need. Nicki confirmed in a post that it was indeed her team in the videos, reposting one of the clips to her X account.

"@NICKIMINAJ's team is on the ground in Jamaica, directly distributing essential supplies and providing support to families impacted by the recent disaster. She's acted promptly to ensure meaningful assistance is reaching those who need it most," read the post from a fan account. She added the caption, "Plus tmrw & possibly longer. One Love, Jamaica. Love you."

Nicki is one of the latest artists to donate to Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa. Shaggy flew in supplies from Miami and hand-delivered them to the areas hit hardest. DJ Khaled teamed with Bounty Killer to make monetary donations to hospitals and schools. Vybz Kartel and his Adidja Palmer Foundation also hit the ground, handing out care packages and partnering with the World Central Kitchen to serve hot meals. And Drake announced that proceeds from the Jamaica OG Hoodie on his OVO website will benefit the Rockhouse Foundation Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund; he'll be donating $100 from every hoodie sold through Nov. 13.

