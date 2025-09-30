Nicki Minaj and Cardi B go back and forth in heated social media exchange

Nicki Minaj accepts the Best Hip Hop award for "Super Freaky Girl" onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)/

Nicki Minaj reignited her longstanding feud with Cardi B Monday following the first-week sales of Cardi's new album, Am I the Drama? She seemingly suggested Cardi inflated album sales with a post that read "4.99," the cost of Cardi's album on iTunes.

Nicki also mocked Cardi's song "Magnet," replacing the lyrics with bars that take aim at Cardi and her pregnancy. "Abcdefgeeeee/ Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy/ RUNNING TRAINS/ Barefoot, still smellyyyyy/ Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee," Nicki wrote of Cardi, who she nicknamed "Barney B." The posts have since been deleted.

Cardi caught wind of the shots and responded with her own slew of messages to the Queens rapper. "Nothing more annoying than a bored btch," she wrote.

She followed up with her own remix to "Magnet," featuring bars that take aim at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender, and her brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory assault against an 11-year-old girl.

In later posts, she questioned why Nicki was poking fun at her pregnancy and comparing herself to a rapper in another generation.

"Why you keep bringing up my album?? It's not the gag that you think it is," Cardi wrote. "You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor [S]wift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can't cuz you doing lower than all of them."

Am I the Drama? is now double Platinum.

