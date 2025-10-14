Nicki Minaj alleges thousands of dollars' worth of unauthorized charges were made to her Amex card

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Nicki Minaj has alleged that several unauthorized charges were made to her American Express card. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story Tuesday, captured by Vibe, she shared screenshots showing transactions totaling up nearly $25,000, some of which she says were made by "three different people in a span of two months."

“Some couldn’t even explain how they had the brand new card number. Hmmm," Nicki wrote, adding that a few of the alleged thieves have been at it for years and will "all be going to jail."

She also claimed that one of the alleged offenders has been tracking her with a tracking device and that a fourth person was allegedly “stealing from the Barbz."

“Let’s see if they’ll go to jail for their ring leaders. Let’s see if they’ll save themselves or be apart [sic] of the RICO," Nicki wrote.

"Everyone who got caught said the dumbest s***. Caught RED handed being thieves & worse," she later added. "I wonder if their other clients know that they’re thieves. Welp.”

Nicki's post arrives just days after a heated exchange with Cardi B, who claimed Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, had been maxing out Nicki's credit cards and using her money "to buy hood chains."

