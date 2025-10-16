Nia Long and Larenz Tate reunite for romantic drama for Netflix

Larenz Tate and Nia Long attend the "Remembering Love Jones" during the 2025 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF)

Love Jones' iconic duo Nia Long and Larenz Tate will work together again on an untitled romantic drama that has been greenlit by Netflix.

Though the logline hasn't been disclosed, inspiration for the film came from Maxwell's debut album, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. Kay Oyegun penned the script; Eugene Ashe is signed on to direct.

The untitled drama will mark another collaboration for Long and Tate, who teamed on the '90s cult classic Love Jones. Their next movie, Antoine Fuqua's Michael, will arrive on April 24, 2026.

Long celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, "The timing is divine and working with @larenztate is my favorite thing to do. We're doing this one for YOU!!!! Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart and soul. Let's go."

In his own post, Tate wrote, "REUNITED and it feels so good!!!! SUPER EXCITED to star along side the amazingly talented & phenomenal Nia Long! @iamnialong Devine timing indeed!"

"Maxwell my brotha you already know … it’s on!!! Netflix! We are making Sumthin’ special for YOU world!" he continued.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.