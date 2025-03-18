NFL produces documentary about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL has produced a new documentary capturing the preparation and behind-the-scenes moments leading to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

The 32-minute film reveals how the football organization brought Kendrick's vision for the performance to fruition. It also features footage of rehearsals, the team coming up with a weather-friendly plan B, the quest to find a 1987 Buick GNX, and interviews with some of the 500 people who helped prepare and break down K. Dot's stage in a matter of eight minutes.

The full documentary — How Kendrick Lamar's EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show was Designed & Built in 8 Minutes — is available on YouTube.

