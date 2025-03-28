New Music Friday: Coco Jones, Bow Wow & Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and more

Wiz Khalifa's previously teased "5 Star" with Gunna is now available to stream on DSPs. It's the fifth preview of his forthcoming album, Kush & Orange Juice 2.

Coco Jones talks about falling in love on her newest single, "You," accompanied by a visualizer. "You" is a taste of what's to come on Coco's debut album, Why Not More?

Amerie's back with her first new solo single in seven years, "Mine." Her sixth full-length album will be released soon.

Kali Uchis dropped "Sunshine & Rain," the lead single from her upcoming album, Sincerely. "This record is about embracing a life of enjoyment despite the world or your circumstances…an existential piece focusing on the vulnerability and romanticism of life," Kali says.

Bow Wow and Chris Brown teamed for their first song in almost 10 years, "Use Me." "It's been nearly a decade since I dropped a full project, and to still be going strong twenty-five years after my debut is a blessing," says Bow Wow. "Getting back in the studio with Chris [Brown] feels like a full-circle moment. Every time we connect, we create something special."

Mahalia dropped "Different Type of Love" featuring dancehall star Masicka. "I've been waiting for Different Type Of Love to come out since it was made. It's fun, sexy and the perfect 'luvergirl' record," Mahalia says.

Tiera Kennedy's cover of Beyoncé's "1+1" is now available across streaming platforms and DSPs nearly a year after she appeared on Cowboy Carter. "It's been so special to write about this season of life. I'm excited for everyone to hear it!" she says.

Other releases:

Joé Dwèt Filé ft. Burna Boy -- "4 Kampé II"

Rylo Rodriguez, Rio Da Young OG -- "Bring Bac Act"

BNYX, Len -- "Where You Been"

Jozzy -- "Maybe"

