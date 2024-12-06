New Music Friday: Khalid, Quavo, Wiz Khalifa, Smino and more

Smino dropped a "debaucherous" new album, Maybe in Nirvana, which was recorded before 2022's Luv 4 Rent. "I was being indecisive about putting [it] out," he told Billboard. "I felt like at the time it was just bad timing for it. But then when I went back and listened to it, I'm like, 'This s*** is amazing.'" The "Dear Fren" video is out now.

Khalid's Sincere album now has a deluxe version. It features six new songs and guests Normani, Ayra Starr and Chlöe. "My favorite part about the deluxe is showcasing the talented Black women that I have as my collaborators that kill the game time and time again," Khalid says. "This is me giving them their flowers."

Queen Naija's new song "Straight Outta Heaven" finds her opening up about motherhood, which has brought her happiness and love. She says it's like "a sequel to 'Mama's Hand,' which was written for my first born son." "There are no instructions that come with how to do this #momlife, but all of us are just trying our best," said the mom of two.

Wiz Khalifa's "Hit It Once" is a preview of his upcoming album, Kush + Orange Juice 2. It's another "weed song," but it features a hypnotic reggae-inspired beat and hazy lyrical imagery. Following a reggae tradition, he's also released a Dub Version of the song.

Quavo's showing his versatility on "Georgia Ways" with Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims. In the music video, the three engage in various countryside activities, including fishing. A clip will play during the SEC Championship game Saturday.

NBA YoungBoy, Lil Tjay and more also dropped projects; Skepta and Bossman Dlow are among those who released singles. Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean guest on songs/videos with Twice and ONE OR EIGHT, respectively.

(Videos include uncensored profanity.)

