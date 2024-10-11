New Music Friday: GloRilla, Tyla, Latto and more

Since rapping, "It's 7 p.m. Friday, it's 95 degrees" on her single "TGIF," GloRilla has had Fridays in a choke hold, and she doesn't appear to be letting up. Her debut album, Glorious, is now out on a Friday, alongside the music video for "Whatchu Kno About Me" featuring Sexyy Red. Muni Long, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin and more are also on the project.

The soundtrack for Pharrell's Lego-animated biopic, Piece by Piece, has been released, as has the movie. He has five original songs on the album, including the title track and "VIRGINIA Boy (Remix)" feat. Tyler, the Creator.

Cordae is "Mad as F***," according to his new song, accompanied by a new music video. The song will appear on his upcoming studio album, The Crossroads, out Nov. 15.

Tyla's self-titled album now has a deluxe edition, which features three new songs: "Push 2 Start," "Back to You" and "Shake Ah," for which she tapped rising South African stars Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro.

Latto's "Brokey" video has finally dropped. It was shot in Atlanta and features appearances from Rubi Rose, Desi Banks and the "Brokey" challenge winner, who lost their job participating in the challenge.

Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and Rylo Rodriguez are just a few of the stars on Rod Wave's Last Lap. The album has 23 songs and will be supported by a tour that starts Oct. 19.

Stephen Marley is rerecording his dad Bob's song "No Woman, No Cry" in honor of its 50th anniversary. He teamed with Playing for Change for the song, which will appear on its Songs For Humanity EP.

Other releases:

Lil Durk feat. Hunxho — "Late Checkout"

DeJ Loaf — End of Summer

October London — October Nights

Tamela Mann — Live Breathe Fight

