New Music Friday: Chris Brown, Gunna, Will Smith, Slick Rick and more

Gunna shows off his resilience in his first song of 2025, "Won't Stop." "I thought I told you time and time again, this s*** won't stop/ I backend show by show, I'm tryna triple and double the pot/ Booked for at least six figures a show or more from here on out," he raps on the track.

Chris Brown sings about his thoughts and feelings about being around a woman he's in love with on "Holy Blindfold." It's his first solo release since 11:11.

Joony raps about betrayal on his song "No Chill." "It's a song about doing so much for a person, giving them your all, upgrading their lifestyle, and going out your way to make things work but when things don't, they act as if you were never there," he said. "They leave you in the cold without a word's notice as if you didn't put it all on the line for them, and you can't help but feel betrayed. You can't help but feel like they really have no chill."

Est Gee brings fans into his new world with his latest album, My World. There are only 14 songs and one feature: Yo Gotti.

Will Smith has delivered another summertime song, "Pretty Girls." The song comes complete with a music video that's available on YouTube.

Slick Rick is back with a new album, his first in over three decades. Executive produced by Idris Elba and Ricky Walters, Victory was written and recorded between London and France over the course of several years, while the visuals were filmed in the U.S., Africa and the U.K. Nas, Giggs and Estelle are on the album.

Other releases:

Roddy Ricch, "Underdog"

Kehlani, "Folded"

Tyla, "Everything Goes With Blue"

4batz ft. Wale, "When I Get Home"

Juicy J & Logic, Live and in Color

