New Music Friday: Westside Gunn x Doechii, Quavo, BigXThaPlug and more

Doechii joins Westside Gunn on the remix of his song "Egypt," which starts with a snippet of Doechii telling DJ Ebro that Westside is one her of favorites rappers.

"I wanna Thank @officialdoechii for this Body Bag!!!! She's ALWAYS gave me my [flowers] and I'm forever grateful and humble, u didn't have to bless me like this fresh from the Grammy win I REALLY [love] this record it's so FUN!!!!" Westside wrote on social platform X. "I ALSO wanna say she bodied this the same day she heard the record last week, a true Emcee and she deserves everything she got."

Quavo has released "Dope Boy Phone" featuring a posthumous verse from Takeoff. "Yeah, we back. Huncho and the Rocket. Quavo and Take. The real Batman and Robin. Unc and Phew," he said in a video announcing the song. "The greatest duo of all motherf****** time. Cheers to my dog."

Seven days of streaming in March resulted in DDG's new album, Blame the Chat. The stream captured him choosing beats, writing and recording verses, getting feedback and more. The 18-track album features artists including DaBaby, Skilla Baby, Offset, Wiz Khalifa and Rob49.

BigXThaPlug's Amazon Music Original, "Holy Ground ft. Jessie Murph (acoustic) [Amazon Music Original]" is an acoustic version of the song on his Take Care album. "Man, this one came from the heart. We took it back to the basics — just real music, real feelings," BigXThaPlug said of the song. "'Holy Ground' is about where I been and where I'm headed, all the blessings and the battles."

Other releases:

Benny the Butcher, Excelsior

Death Row Records, Altar Call

Roc Marciano, Marcberg 15th Anniversary Edition

Key Glock, Glockaveli

Coco Jones, Why Not More? (Extended)

