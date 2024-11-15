New Music Friday: Cordae, Jennifer Hudson, Nicki Minaj & Juice Wrld and more

Kash Doll and Mary J. Blige aren't the only ones who dropped music on Friday. Here's some of the latest to hit the culture:

In addition to gifting fans with love, Jennifer Hudson has blessed them with a new song. The Gift of Love bonus track "Let There Be Joy" is out now via Interscope Records. The track will serve as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and celebrations for its 15th anniversary.

Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA have reunited for another hit, this one titled "Bring Your Lungs." The song will be featured on Wiz's upcoming album, Kush + Orange.

Cordae has delivered his new project, The Crossroads, boasting 16 tracks. Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae and Kanye West are on the album, which was inspired by his experience of feeling like he's at a crossroads.

Kofi has dropped his new album, Pettyboy, which captures the full range of emotions that arise when in toxic relationships, but from the perspective of Kofi's alter ego."'Pettyboy' is my get back album," Kofi says. "All the things I should've done in my last relationship but didn't. All the times I held my tongue, this is what I should've said."



Nicki Minaj hops on part two of Juice Wrld's "All Girls Are the Same." Like Juice and the original, "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)" inspires fans and artists to be vulnerable. This is the latest collab for Nicki and Juice, who co-headlined the 2018 Nicki Wrld Tour.

Other releases:

Lil Nas X, "Light Again!"

The Kid LAROI & Quavo, "Slow It Down"

Tyga, "Don't Be Fooled" + "Mmphh"

SAINt JHN, "Body On Me"

Maxo Kream, Personification

Quando Rondo, Here For a Reason

Boosie Badazz, Cold Case Files

Desiigner, Rebirth

