New Music Friday: Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown and Gunna, and more

Wiz Khalifa's Khaotic new album is out now. It's comprised of 11 tracks, with guests including Skilla Baby, Dave East, 2 Chainz, Juicy J and Max B. The music video for his song "I Put That S*** On" is now available to watch on YouTube.

Chris Brown joined Gunna on the remix to his song "wgft." The original track, which appears on Gunna's 2025 album, The Last Wun, features Burna Boy.

Joyner Lucas confronts internal battles, demons and more on his new song "Monsters." The song previews the deluxe edition of his ADHD 2 album. ADHD 2 (Re-Loaded) will include eight bonus tracks. Its release date has not yet been announced.

42 Dugg has dropped a new song titled "IDB" alongside its accompanying visual. The video finds Dugg jewelry shopping, getting ready for the night in his hotel room, making club appearances and turning up with his friends, among other things. The video is now streaming on YouTube.

Other releases:

Fivio Foreign feat. Tory Lanez & Lil Tjay, "Sexy"

Maxo Kream feat. Denzel Curry & JPEGMAFIA, "Fake Jeezy"

Veeze feat. Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez, "One of Them Ones"

WizKid & Asake, "JoGoDo"

LeCrae, "My Everything"

Hunxho, "Free Da Press"

