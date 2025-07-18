New Music Friday: Raekwon, Saweetie, Gelo and more

As Wu-Tang Clan prepares for the final date of their Final Chamber tour, member Raekwon begins his next era. The rapper has released a new album, The Emperor's New Clothes, which is his first solo project since 2017's The Wild. It features Nas, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher and fellow Wu members Method Man, Ghosftace Killah and Inspectah Deck.

Why settle for one when you can have "Boffum"? That's the gist of Saweetie's new song, produced by J White Did-It. "Rapper, athlete I need 'boffum'/ Don't you ask me just get 'boffum'/ How many on me? Like four of 'em/ I keep a secret no tea I don't know nothing/ Take a shot, peel off in a four-runner," she raps. "Boffum" will likely appear on her new EP, Hella Pressure, arriving on Aug. 1.

Gelo may be in the rap game, but he declares he's in a league of his own. League of My Own features 13 tracks and one guest appearance: GloRilla.

Joyner Lucas released ADHD 2, the sequel to 2020's ADHD. It sees him tackle topics including mental health, resilience, identity and growth. He teamed with Big Sean, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown and more on the project, which is made up of 18 tracks.

Ace Hood is back and has some stuff to say. "This is the story I never told," he wrote on Instagram of his new album, S.O.U.L. The acronym stands for Some of Us Lose.

Other releases:

Benny the Butcher, Summertime Butch 2

Anycia & DJ Drama, Grady Baby

Trippie Red, "Woke Up"/"The Face"

Toosii, "Even Then"

Kardinal, Rotimi, Ocean Banks, "SOAK"

