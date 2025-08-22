New Music Friday: Offset, Teyana Taylor and more

Earl Sweatshirt has released Live Laugh Love, which started off as a satirical critique of the phrase. "It captured both parts of myself ... being 16 and also having a family," he tells The New York Times' Popcast. The teen Earl makes fun of the phrase, while the current Earl understands it. "Over the course of making it and my life changing drastically over the course of that, I guess the joke was on me because it's like that s*** is serious as f***. ... If someone says 'live laugh love' and you have kids, you're like, 'Exactly.'"

Offset has dropped his third studio album, Kiari. "Kiari is me. I challenged myself as an artist and really put it all into the music. I took my time putting this project together," Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said in a press release. "I know who I am, and I hope the world gets to understand who Kiari is through this album." Offset addresses Takeoff's death on "Never Let Go" and his relationship with Cardi B on "Move On."

Kid Cudi is Free on his 13th studio album, out now. It features 13 songs, including previously released singles "Neverland," "Grave" and "Mr. Miracle." "For the past three years I wasn't really challenging myself," Cudi says in a statement. "'Free' is me being fearless again and doing something different."

In Doja Cat's new song, "Jealous Type," she tells her lover that her jealous tendencies are triggered by his refusal to introduce her to his ex.

Teyana Taylor returns from retirement with Escape Room, a world she "built to live in, bleed in, and heal in," she says. The accompanying short film is a visual representation of the album, which features 22 songs, including narrations and collaborations with Jill Scott, Tyla, Lucky Daye and more.

Others releases:

BigXthaPlug, I Hope You're Happy

Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele 2

2 Chainz, Red Clay (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Lupe Fiasco, Samurai DX - EP

