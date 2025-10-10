New Music Friday: Khalid, BIA, Queen Naija and more

Queen Naija has released "put it on (eat)…," produced by No ID and Poo Bear. The single is a tease of her forthcoming EP, 30., her first release on Motown Records. "I feel like 30. is just me walking into my 30s," Queen says of the EP. "I've felt my brain make this switch that I never thought—or I never knew—could happen. I've grown so much, and I've learned so many different things." 30. arrives on Oct. 24.

Kodak Black teams with Chance the Rapper for "Still Get Chanel." The song finds Kodak telling a partner he'll continue to spoil her with Chanel despite what he may going through. "It's hard to keep up when I love in a cell/ But on Valentine's, make sure that you still get Chanel," he raps.

Khalid is out with his new album, after the sun goes down. "This is what freedom sounds like. It's me completely vulnerable, honest, healing and unafraid. I'm proud of who I am, and the love I have to give, and I think there's power in that," he says in a press release. "My hope is that my music will help uplift others & be a soundtrack for their journeys."

BIA's released her debut album, Bianca, featuring 16 songs, and appearances from artists including Ferg, Denzel Curry, Key Glock and Ty Dolla $ign, who just dropped his own song, "Show Me Love" with Tory Lanez. "This is me. Elevated. Expanded. Unguarded," BIA previously said of her album. "For the first time, I'm not hiding behind BIA… I'm stepping into the light with her."

Other releases:

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - "Part of Me"

Coco Jones - "You (Live Performance)"

