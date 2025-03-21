New Music Friday: JT, Moneybagg Yo, De La Soul and more

JT's new era begins with her new song, "Ran Out." The video sees JT and her group of girls in a parking lot twerking in matching white swimsuits, before collecting their pay. "B**** I'm getting money, I ain't run out/ my b****** shaking a** with their hands out."

Moneybagg Yo raps about his rise to stardom on "Close the Door." "I done ran through bout 2 or 3 million and I spent it all on drank," he rapped. "They told me go hard or go home, I switched the rules and went hard in the paint."

De La Soul's celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album The Grind Date with the release of a special package featuring the original album on vinyl and CD, including two unreleased tracks. "With the 20th Anniversary of Grind Date we just feel blessed in knowing that we put together this album that, right now, with its re-release feels fresh, it doesn't feel outdated, the lyrics feel relevant," says Posdnuos.

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat team for "Just Us," an upbeat track with a music video directed by Neal Farmer. DJ Drama, PinkPantheress, Taylor Rooks and more are captured at a dinner party at Horses in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk taps Jhené Aiko for "Can't Hide It," a song that shows off his softer side. They open up about their love for their respective partners, which they say they're unable to hide. The song will likely be featured on Durk's upcoming album, Deep Thoughts.

The real version of Nav is the one who's coming down from a drug trip, he sings in his song "Real Me" featuring Metro Boomin. The song, complete with a trippy new video, is a preview of his new album, OMW2 Rexdale, arriving March 28.

