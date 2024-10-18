New Music Friday: Ari Lennox, Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige and more

It's a jam-packed New Music Friday, featuring some hip-hop and some R&B. Here are some of the latest releases:

Queen Naija released "Missing You," a tribute to her late friend/bodyguard Beast, who passed away in 2022. "Haven't been myself since the day that you/ went away from me/ And I try not to get emotional from the memories we've shared," she sings.

Ari Lennox is back with "Smoke." The accompanying video, directed by Chris Robinson, finds her in a mental health asylum behaving uncontrollably alongside the other patients. They later convince the staff they're OK with a wonderful performance, are released and are seen enjoying their freedom.

Coco Jones teams with London on Da Track and Future for "Most Beautiful Design," about loving one's flaws and seeing the perfect in their imperfections. "I've always been a fan of rap and R&B duets, so being able to modernize that format alongside Future ... is so exciting to me," Coco says in a statement.

"Khalifa's Home" in the video for Wiz Khalifa's new song, and he's seen celebrating the good times ahead with his friends. He also gives fans a glimpse of his laidback lifestyle.

Ice Cube has a new song called "IT'S MY EGO" featuring producer E-A-Ski. The song's about speaking up, standing your ground and expressing yourself unapologetically. "It's easier to stay true to yourself than constantly change for others' expectations. There's real truth in that," Cube says.

-- Mary J. Blige, "You Ain't the Only One"

-- Gunna, "Him All Along"

-- Jennifer Hudson, The Gift of Love

-- Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz, "Piece of My Heart"

-- FERG, "Thought I Was Dead"

-- Jeremih feat. 4Batz, "Sick"

-- Eric Bellinger, Konshens, "Special"

-- Jaden, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love, "The Coolest Part 2"

