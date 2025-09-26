New Music Friday: Ari Lennox, Ice Spice, Mariah Carey and more

Tiara Thomas teams with H.E.R. for "Move." "'Move' comes from a place of reclaiming my power and peace," Tiara shares in a press release. "It's about not being a hostage to people or circumstances, but rather accepting what is and moving accordingly."

Ice Spice and producer RiotUSA are back with her first solo release of 2025, "Baddie Baddie." The song samples M.I.A.'s 2012 hit "Bad Girls."

Ari Lennox sings about a "Vacancy" she wants filled in her new single. She reunited with "Pressure" producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox for the track.

Toosii has dropped "Please Don't Go" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The song's "a cautionary tale of losing your love while navigating through heartbreak," according to a press release.

Khalid released "out of body" alongside its music video, directed by Levi Turner. "This is me in my fully liberated element," Khalid says in a press release. His new album, After the Sun Goes Down, arrives Oct. 10.

Syd discusses a relationship gone wrong on her new song, "GMFU." Rodney Jerkins produced the song, which features Raphael Saadiq on bass.

Ty Dolla $ign dropped "Smile Body Pretty Face" featuring Kodak Black and YG. It's a preview of his upcoming album, Tycoon, his first full-length project in five years.

Mariah Carey is Here For It All, according to her new studio album. It's her first in seven years and includes "Play This Song" featuring Anderson .Paak. The song's music video is now on YouTube.

Fetty Wap celebrates 10 years of his self-titled debut album with an expanded double-LP vinyl. It includes the original songs, his hit "Jimmy Choo" and the three bonus tracks on 2015's Fetty Wap (Deluxe Edition).

Jaden Smith dropped his three-song EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans. It features the previously released "RED CLOAKS" with Rich The Kid.

