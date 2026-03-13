New Music Friday: Alex Isley, BossMan Dlow, YG and more

Joyner Lucas has released the fourth preview of the upcoming deluxe edition of ADHD 2. "GTA 6" is out now alongside a cinematic music video. It follows singles "Monsters," "White Noise" and "Tear Me Down." ADHD 2 (Reloaded), which features eight new songs, is slated to drop on April 10.

B5 is back with a new single. "ETA" is about the thrill, anticipation and desire to be reunited that comes after waiting for a special someone. It arrives shortly after the group joined the lineup for The Millennium Tour Presents: Boys 4 Life Tour.

Following her guest appearance on Baby Keem's "Good Flirts," which also features Kendrick Lamar, Momo Boyd has released a new single titled "Strong." According to a press release, "the track examines the emotional imbalance within an on-and-off relationship, the quiet push and pull where one person feels more deeply than the other."

It's a "Motion Party" in BossMan Dlow's latest music video. The video captures partygoers as they let loose, flex their dancing skills and wait for ice cream at a block party. The song arrives with another track, titled "Let's Go Get 'Em."

Alex Isley, who spent most of her childhood in LA, puts on for the West Coast on her new song, "Westside." "Play this reeeeal loud in the core (LA accent)," she advises fans on Instagram. Her album, When the City Sleeps, arrives on March 20.

Other releases:

YG, "State of Emergency"

Reason ft. Isaiah Jaay, "Doin Too Much"

Jacquees ft. Tink, "Physical"

Tee Grizzley ft. Hurricane Wisdom, "Hard Times"

BNYX, Kid Cudi, Röyksopp, Marlon Hoffstadt, "EVERYWHERE I GO (REMIND ME)" [Marlon Hoffstadt Remix]

Shenseea, Vybz Kartel & Rvssian, "Talk To Me Nuh"

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