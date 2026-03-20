New Music Friday: Alex Isley, 6lack, Coi Leray, Kid Cudi and more

Alex Isley has released her major-label debut, When the City Sleeps. "Creating this album brought up a LOT of thoughts and emotions for me. It's my most personal work to date, and I'm elated to finally share it all with you," she wrote on Instagram.

6lack has begun the rollout for his upcoming album with the song "Bird Flu" and its accompanying music video. Love is the New Gangsta drops May 22 and finds the "Atlanta artist peeling back every layer - examining love, identity, growth, and the quiet battles that shape who we become - as person, as a father, and as a man," according to a press release.

Swae Lee and Rich The Kid teamed up for the music video for "Don't Even Call," off Swae's upcoming debut solo album, Same Difference, arriving April 3. The two are captured partying by the pool, at the club and more.

Coi Leray dropped "Better Than Yours" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which interpolates Kelis' 2003 hit "Milkshake." He joins her for a "house party gone wild" in the accompanying music video, directed by The .97.

Kid Cudi is out with a new EP, Have U BN 2 Heaven @ Nite?, comprised of songs made on livestreams in front of his fans. "Didn't know ud get new music this year and look, all for you," he wrote on Instagram. "Im so happy u all were able to be there to see how my songs come together."

Other releases:

Coco Jones, "Luvagirl"

Samara Cyn, Detour EP

Rick Ross feat. French Montana & Max B, "Minks in Miami"

BigXthaPlug & 600 Entertainment, 6WA

Tank and The Bangas feat. Lucky Daye, "Move"

Terrace Martin, Perspective

Red Cafe feat. Benny The Butcher, "TSA Pre-Check"

Tink — "Overrated"

Skilla Baby feat. 42 Dugg — "West to East"

Lizzo, "Don't Make Me Love U"

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