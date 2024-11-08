New Music Friday: Ab-Soul, Ferg, Cordae, Mario and more

Ab-Soul and Ferg are back to rapping their behinds off, while a slew of artists are releasing new singles. Here are some of the latest to hit the culture:

Ab-Soul has released Soul Burger after announcing the album in October. It pays homage to his late friend Doe Burger and features guests Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Doechii, Lupe Fiasco and more. The visualizer for "Righteous Man" is available to watch on YouTube.

Ferg has returned with Darold, which is actually his first name. The album features 12 songs and boasts appearances from Mary J. Blige, Future and more. "This record is definitely super personal," Ferg wrote on Instagram. "I'm touching on topics that I've never spoken about before."

Why release one song when you can release five? NBA YoungBoy dropped "Never Stopping," "Catch Me," "Missing Everything," "Sneaking" and "Killa Season," all from his upcoming project, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, arriving Dec. 6.

Cordae teamed with JoeyBada$$ for a song called "Syrup Sandwiches." It's a preview of his new album, The Crossroads, out Nov. 15.

Three veterans of the hip-hop game came together for "Ego Maniacs," Ice Cube's latest single featuring Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes. Cube is dropping a new album, Man Down, on Nov. 22.

Mario's representing for the R&B lovers on the title track of his upcoming album, "Glad You Came," which dropped alongside its music video. "This song is about the journey of love and intimacy where I'm letting my lady know I'm paying attention to what makes her feel free in intimacy. I will never let her go without being pleased," he wrote on Instagram.

Loe Shimmy and Brent Faiyaz, Consequence and Chuck D, Kevin Gates, Tory Lanez and Jorja Smith also released new songs.

("Righteous Man" video includes uncensored profanity.)

