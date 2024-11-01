New documentary offers 'unfiltered view' of how Ye 'navigates the complexities and contradictions of celebrity'

A documentary about Ye's transformation in the public eye has been in the works for some time, Variety reports.

In Whose Name? will feature exclusive, unreleased and never-before-seen footage filmed from the perspective of 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, who has been following Ye for six years. The doc will reveal "unfiltered aspects of celebrity life" while showing Ye on his journey to becoming the richest Black man in American history. His reason for risking all he built for "freedom" is also discussed, as well as "the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream."

An exclusive promo reel screening of In Whose Name? will take place Nov. 7 at the American Film Market courtesy of Utopia and Goodfellas.

"We're thrilled to present 'In Whose Name?' at AFM," Utopia's VP of sales, Marie Zeniter, and Eva Diederix, head of sales at Goodfellas, said in a statement to Variety. "This powerful documentary offers an unfiltered view without narration, it invites audiences to draw their own conclusions on themes of fame, religion and power. We believe audiences globally deserve the chance to witness how one of the world's most influential figures navigates the complexities and contradictions of celebrity."

More information about the documentary, which was filmed with a $1 million budget, will be announced at a later time.

