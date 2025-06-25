Nelly talks love journey with wife Ashanti on new song, 'Spin the Block'

After successfully spinning the block with Ashanti, Nelly has released a song paying tribute to the journey that brought the two back together.

"I had to grow into the man I am now," he shares of the brand-new track titled "Spin the Block." "This song is for anyone lucky enough to get a second chance — especially with the person you thought you lost for good."

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for 11 years before breaking up in 2013. They reunited in 2021, confirmed they were back together in 2023 and secretly married that December, before welcoming son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes in July 2024.

Nelly reflects on that journey in the chorus, which he sings with wife Ashanti.

"When we said goodbye/ Guess it wasn't what we really meant/ Coz mile aftеr mile/ I keep passing up places we been," he sang. "And wе kicked up some dust and got stuck in some mud/ But we got back to us in the end/ Yeah that look in your eyes looks like this old truck/ Like we spinnin the block today."

Their relationship is also being documented on their upcoming reality series, We Belong Together, airing Thursday on Peacock.

"Spin the Block" is now available on streaming services.

