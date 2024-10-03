Nelly to honor hip-hop's evolution on American Music Awards 50th anniversary special

Nelly has joined the list of performers taking the stage for the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special, which will air on CBS Sunday.

He's scheduled to represent hip-hop and its evolution over the years with a performance of his greatest hits and help from special guests Chingy, J-Kwon and members of his former group, St. Lunatics.

Sheila E. will hold it down for female artists and their many achievements in the last 50 years, joining previously announced performer Chaka Khan for her hit song "I'm Every Woman."

Cedric The Entertainer, Samuel L. Jackson and Smokey Robinson are also slated to make an appearance at the special, which will celebrate half a century of performances, iconic moments and more.

In addition to the aforementioned performances and those by previously announced stars Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson and Mariah Carey, the special will feature artist interviews, highlights from the AMA's archives, segments breaking the evolution of some artists and genres, and appearances from both legends and some of today's stars.

It will air concurrently on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

