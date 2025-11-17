Ne-Yo to make Broadway debut in Alicia Keys musical 'Hell's Kitchen'

Ne-Yo attends KidSuper's Fashion For The People Show in Brooklyn on September 14, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen musical has added another star to its cast. Ne-Yo will join the cast beginning on Dec. 4, marking his first time on a Broadway stage. He will play Davis, the estranged father of main character Ali, whose life is loosely based on A.K.'s childhood experiences. Tank is currently playing the role and will end his limited run on Nov. 30.

"I've performed on a lot of stages in my life, but making my Broadway debut in HELL'S KITCHEN is something truly special," Ne-Yo says in a press statement. "Alicia created a world that's real, raw, and full of soul, and stepping into the role of 'Davis' lets me explore a whole new side of storytelling."

"I'm honored to join this incredible cast and creative team, and I can't wait to bring everything I've got to the Shubert Theatre," he continues.

Keys says she's excited to have Ne-Yo in the musical and teases he will "bring even more magic" with "his special talent."

She adds, "This is going to unforgettable!!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.