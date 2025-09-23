NBA YoungBoy's show at United Center canceled

NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy's Wednesday show at the United Center in Chicago has been canceled. The venue announced the news on its website, although it did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Refunds will be given to those who secured their tickets through Ticketmaster, while those who purchased their tickets from a third-party reseller are advised to contact their point of purchase.

NBA YoungBoy's canceled show is one stop on the MASA tour, which supports his latest album of the same name. He kicked off the tour by donating $50,000 to two nonprofits in Dallas and was recently awarded his own day in Kansas City, Missouri.

National criminal justice advocate Donte West also presented NBA with the key to the city on behalf of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas for his music, community outreach and work toward reducing violence and supporting underserved communities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.