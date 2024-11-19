NBA YoungBoy pleads guilty in prescription drug ring case

NBA YoungBoy entered a guilty plea Monday, admitting to operating a prescription drug fraud ring out of his home in Huntsville, Utah, ABC 4 reports.

Of the 46 charges against him, the rapper pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. He pleaded no contest to the rest.

The terms of the plea deal saved YoungBoy from prison time, as did the fact that he will already serve 27 months in federal prison for another case. Instead, he must pay a $25,000 fine and will serve five years of supervised probation when he's released.

"This is somewhat of a unique case where there have been multiple jurisdictions involved both in the federal and the state systems," said state prosecutor Ronnie Keller. "This is just really a smaller cog in the bigger wheel of ultimately seeking justice."

YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, had been living in Utah following his involvement in a Miami shooting back in 2019 — and his lawyers' successful argument that the city would keep him out of trouble.

At the hearing Monday, Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh acknowledged YoungBoy's talent and potential.

“I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions,” Walsh said. “I don’t want that for you.”

He continued, “I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.