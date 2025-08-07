NBA YoungBoy makes 'Billboard' 200 history with most career entries among rappers

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest album, MASA, debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200, helping him make Billboard history. It's his 34th album to make its way onto the chart, according to Billboard, giving him the most career entries in the genre of rap. He is now followed by previous chart-topper E-40, who previously held the record with 33 career entries.

YoungBoy debuted on the Billboard 200 in 2017 with AI YoungBoy and has since had eight studio albums, 20 mixtapes, three compilations and three EPs secure positions on the chart. His busiest years were in 2018 and 2022, when eight of his projects entered the chart each year.

YoungBoy previously spoke to Billboard about his consistent releases, which he, at the time, described as a "disease."

“Literally, I cannot help myself. I tell myself sometimes, ‘I’m not going to drop until months from now,’ but it’s addictive," he said. "I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I would’ve pushed it toward something else.”

