NBA YoungBoy donates $50,000 to nonprofit organizations in Dallas

NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy made donations to two nonprofits in Dallas, where he kicked off his Make America Slime Again tour. WFAA reports he donated $25,000 to both Urban Specialists and Manifest Freedom.

"I just want to start this tour on something real,” he said, according to WFAA. “This is bigger than music - it’s about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives.”

The money will help both nonprofits continue on their respective missions.

"This charitable donation will help our organization continue in the work of assisting schools and families who fall victim to senseless acts of violence," said a spokesperson for Urban Specialists, whose vision "is to disrupt the trends of violence and poverty that exist in urban communities," per the website.

"It means the world to see YoungBoy, someone who's beat the odds and is rewriting his own story, use his platform to pour back into the community," added Manifest Freedom of the rapper, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year for gun-related charges. "His donation to Manifest Freedom is a bold investment in freedom, redemption, and real second chances...YoungBoy gets it. He's lived it. And we're honored to have his support in helping others build legacies of their own."

Manifest Freedom works toward giving individuals and communities impacted by the criminal legal system another chance to survive and thrive.

NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again tour kicked off Monday and supports his 2025 MASA album. The next stop is Friday in Austin, Texas.

