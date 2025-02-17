Worst All-Star Weekend EVER!? NBA, TNT, LeBron & Kevin Hart TORCHED by KOC! | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor spared no one from a total evisceration of the NBA All-Star Weekend, especially the new Sunday night game format. Why did TNT make the night more about themselves than the players? How did Commissioner Adam Silver allow an All-Star Weekend in San Francisco without Steph Curry in the 3-point contest? How is Kevin supposed to be excited about a "G-Leaguer" that "only uses props" in the Slam Dunk contest? KOC loves LeBron but says he's to blame as well for pulling out of the All-Star Game last-minute! EVERYTHING All-Star is a mess according to Kevin and Dan Titus. The guys also break down the several weird sound bytes from Draymond Green, including he and Jimmy Butler both being "alpha" personalities, Dray's prediction that the Warriors will win the title THIS season, and Green allegedly "turning down" the Warriors' Head Coaching position in the future once Steve Kerr retires.

0:22 - Team Shaq Wins 41-25! MVP: Steph Curry (2nd ASG MVP)

2:16 - Was Wemby Impressive? Injected energy into Team Chuck

3:40 - New Format vs. East vs. West – Which one’s better?

5:35 - Charles Barkley vs. Draymond – Did Dray’s generation ruin the NBA?

6:52 - How To Fix All-Star Weekend – KOC & Dan’s ideas

9:41 - Giannis' Big Idea – Team USA vs. World + Global ASG Cities

12:20 - Mac McClung 3-Peats in the Dunk Contest

17:49 - Draymond on Butler & GSW’s Title Chances

19:08 - Did Draymond Turn Down Future GSW HC Job? Serious or trolling?

21:08 - Fantasy Basketball Breakout Players w/ Dan Titus

26:36 - More Fantasy Pickups – Who’s worth adding?

32:51 - Thanks for Watching! Like & Subscribe!

