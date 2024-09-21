With Election Day less than 2 months away, Harris agrees to October CNN debate against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday agreed to another debate against former President Donald Trump — another possible showdown between the two presidential candidates with less than two months to go until Election Day.

Harris accepted an invitation from CNN to a debate on Oct. 23, and wrote in a post on X: "I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me." Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement to CNN that "Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate."

Back in August, Trump agreed to three debates with Harris leading up to Election Day: one on Sept. 4, which never transpired; one on Sept. 10; and one on Sept. 25, which is not scheduled to occur.

Yet the Sept. 10 debate — which saw Harris surge to a 5-point lead over Trump among registered voters afterward, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll — Trump seemed to change his tune about debating the former California senator again.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sept. 12.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH.' Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” he wrote.

But last week, Trump suggested he might participate in another debate, telling reporters in California it would depend on “if I got in the right mood.”

Trump has only debated Harris one time thus far, but it would be his third debate overall this election cycle. He previously debated President Biden, who, at the time, was running for reelection. Biden's performance in the June 27 event drew concern from Democrats looking to beat Trump in the general election this fall. Biden dropped out soon after, nominating his vice president to take his place in the race.

