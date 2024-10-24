With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, Rams have some decisions to make

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs in action against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

When the Los Angeles Rams had two major injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in September, it seemed like forever until they'd get those players back.

But before the end of October, the Rams are getting healthier. Now they have to figure out how to handle that situation.

Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, was taken off the injury report this week by the Rams ahead of their Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a little more surprising to see Nacua listed as questionable on the injury report, then activated to the roster from injured reserve on Thursday. Nacua was activated for Thursday night's game, as he wasn't on the team's list of inactives that was submitted 90 minutes before kickoff.

Nacua had a knee injury he dealt with through August and injured again in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

The pair is invaluable to the Rams offense. Kupp is a favorite target of Matthew Stafford, not too far removed from a 1,947-yard season in 2021 that concluded with a Super Bowl MVP. Nacua was a big story as a rookie last season, setting records with 105 catches for 1,486 yards. The Rams offense missed those players as they started 2-4 this season. But it's more complicated than just getting pieces back.

Thursday's game might change how the Rams think about the next couple weeks, and it might change the NFL landscape too. There have been reports that the Rams have been discussing a Kupp trade with teams. Whether they win on Thursday night and improve to 3-4, or whether they lose and fall to 2-5, might influence whether they get more aggressive in shopping Kupp — and maybe even Stafford — or they hold onto him in hopes that a healthier offense pushes them into playoff contention. How Kupp looks upon his return might also influence trade talks.

Nacua isn't going anywhere as a phenom in just his second season, but Kupp might be the most influential player that might be realistically available in a trade before the Nov. 5 deadline. Thursday night should go a long way in determining the futures of Kupp and the Rams too. Los Angeles made the playoffs last season and if they're 3-4 while getting their receivers back, the Rams might think they can make a push.

Either way, it's good news for the Rams to be getting healthier. After playing more than a third of the season without Kupp and Nacua, the offense will take some reinforcements.