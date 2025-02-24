Why the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian Are facing immense pressure in 2025

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Texas is back — or so the Horns’ faithful believe. Steve Sarkisian has almost everything working for him in Austin, and the stage appears set for something big. And, yes, the expectations are astronomical. With quarterback Arch Manning creating a stir even before taking his first snap of the season, there’s some real steak here, not just sizzle.

Sark is under the microscope, and rightfully so. Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discussed on the "College Football Enquirer's" podcast the immense pressure cooker that is Texas football. "If Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is always a 7, Texas is always an 8," Forde said, " and with Arch Manning, it might as well be a 9." That's the Texas-sized expectation we're talking about — bigger, bolder and with a spotlight that never dims.

Sarkisian has led Texas to the CFP semifinals twice, but “good enough” won't cut it anymore. This isn't just about making the playoffs or having winning seasons; it's about winning championships. Dellenger noted, "25 wins over the last two years, and still the pressure's there," making it clear that in the land of the Longhorns, winning is only the starting point.

Arch Manning, the latest product of the Manning quarterback dynasty, is under the spotlight like no other. Manning Mania is real, and with it comes both excitement and volatility for Sark. The Texas coach might not face firing anytime soon, but with back-to-back College Football Playoff Final Four appearances, the pressure to win it all is undeniable.

With games at Ohio State and Georgia, Texas’ road isn’t easy. Sarkisian has emerged as a formidable recruiter, but can he deliver when it matters most? As Wetzel aptly posed the question, "How many other athletic departments wouldn’t trade to be Texas right now?"

It’s the challenge Sark faces. With great resources and even greater expectations, this might just be the year Texas turns the hope into glory.

