Whooping cough FAQ: Should I get vaccinated? How is it spread? Is it treatable?

It's not just measles outbreaks that are on the rise in the United States: New cases of the respiratory infection pertussis — also known as whooping cough — are increasing as well.

So far in 2025 there have been roughly 6,600 reported cases across the U.S. — nearly four times the number seen by this point last year. It follows a troubling trend: In 2024 there were six times as many cases of whooping cough as there were the prior year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, these cases have escalated more than 1,500% nationwide following the 2021 low, when pandemic measures like masking and social distancing likely halted the spread of the virus.

Also concerning is the increase in deaths from the disease. Last year 10 people in the United States died from the infection, including four under 1 year old — up from three in 2023. Meanwhile, in the past six months, two infants in Louisiana alone have died from whooping cough, the first deaths from the disease in the state since 2018.

Whooping cough is spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person and is mitigated by vaccination, which was first introduced in the 1940s. The modern DTaP vaccine aids in protection against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus and is given in a series of shots beginning in infancy.

However, as vaccine hesitancy thrives, and fewer people receive the recommended follow-up vaccine and boosters, experts are concerned that whooping cough will become a bigger problem in our communities. As vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now secretary of Health and Human Services, continues to raise doubts about childhood vaccines, many experts are warning that pertussis — which is especially dangerous for infants — could spread more easily.

Here’s what to know.

What is pertussis, aka whooping cough? Who is most vulnerable?

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Bordetella pertussis. Symptoms typically begin like a common cold, with a mild fever, sneezing and coughing. But as the disease progresses, severe coughing fits occur, which can lead to the infected person making a high-pitched "whoop" sound. Intense fits may lead to exhaustion, vomiting and even fractured or broken ribs.

Infants are most at risk for whooping cough, as the disease can cause apnea — moments when breathing stops. This may happen even if they don’t experience coughing as a symptom.

How is whooping cough spread?

Whooping cough is easily spread from person to person via droplets, typically expelled via coughing or sneezing.

Those who develop whooping cough are typically contagious beginning at the onset of symptoms and for at least two weeks afterward. One issue is that people with mild symptoms may not be aware they have the disease at all and inadvertently spread bacteria, leading others to become infected.

While a doctor may suspect whooping cough due to symptoms or proximity to others who are infected, the disease is confirmed via a nose or throat culture and test or blood test.

What tools do we have to prevent whooping cough?

As with COVID-19 and other diseases that spread via droplets, masking and social distancing can help one avoid whooping cough in the first place — however, because this disease is highly contagious, those seeking to avoid it should also consider vaccination.

The DTaP vaccine — which stands for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis — is recommended for all infants and children under 7 years old.

The CDC recommends a series of five doses — a challenge for some parents who are not vaccine-hesitant, as it "does require regular visits to the primary care," Dr. Eric Chow, the chief of epidemiology and immunization at the Seattle and King County public health agency, previously told NPR.

The vaccine schedule is as follows:

2 months

4 months

6 months

15 to 18 months

4 to 6 years

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these vaccines are highly effective when all recommended doses are given. DTaP protects nearly all children (98%) for about a year after the final dose, and about 70% remain protected for five years.

The DTaP vaccine may cause swelling or soreness at the injection site, fever, fussiness, tiredness, loss of appetite and vomiting.

After receiving the DTaP vaccine, the CDC encourages people to receive the Tdap vaccine, another combination vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. It contains lower doses of the tetanus and diphtheria components compared with the DTaP vaccine.

Here’s what the CDC recommends as a schedule for Tdap vaccinations and booster shots:

Adolescents should receive one dose at age 11 or 12. If they miss this dose, they can get it any time between ages 13 and 18. They should prioritize getting one before having close contact with infants.

Pregnant women should receive one dose of Tdap during each pregnancy, ideally between 27 and 36 weeks of gestation. This helps protect the parent, and therefore their infant, from the disease. When pregnant people get the Tdap vaccine, it protects over 75% of newborns from getting whooping cough and about 90% from severe illness that could lead to hospitalization, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Adults who have never received the Tdap vaccine should get one dose, regardless of the timing of their last tetanus or diphtheria vaccine. They may also wish to receive a booster every 10 years after their first Tdap dose. In adults, Tdap protects about 70% for the first year, dropping to about 40% after four years.

Health care workers should receive one dose of Tdap if they have never been vaccinated, especially if they have direct contact with patients.

"Even though it's traditionally thought of as a disease of childhood and adolescence — and certainly that's where it's more common — one of the reasons to stay up to date on your vaccines, especially if you're a grandparent, is that you can transmit it to babies," Dr. Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, previously told Yale Medicine. "The vaccine isn't just to protect yourself, but to protect individuals around you that might be at high risk for getting sick."

What about booster shots?

Though immunity to pertussis from the Tdap vaccine fades after a few years, booster shots are not currently recommended by the CDC for pertussis specifically, the way they are for tetanus and diphtheria. Receiving a Tdap vaccine will protect from all three diseases, however.

I’m not sure if I received my vaccines for whooping cough. What can I do?

If you’re unsure you’ve received your vaccinations for pertussis, check with your doctor, who could have records of your immunization. The CDC recommends following the catch-up vaccination schedule appropriate for your age group. For individuals ages 7 years and older who are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends a single dose of Tdap.

Is whooping cough treatable?

Antibiotics are used to treat whooping cough, as they kill the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Taking them early can lower your risk of more severe disease as well as the amount of time you are able to spread the infection. According to the Mayo Clinic, over-the-counter cough treatments do not work to relieve whooping cough and should not be used without the supervision of a medical professional. Rest, fluids, avoiding environmental triggers like smoke or dust and eating smaller meals to avoid risk of vomiting during coughing fits can help keep symptoms in check as well.